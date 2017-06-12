UK has plenty to offer EU

I refer to John Watson’s recent analogy under the headline of Can’t have it both ways, where he compares a social club member who wants to retain all the benefits of membership after leaving his social club and the UK leaving the EU.

The big difference, John, is the social club member has nothing to offer the club in return for being allowed to attend their Christmas party, unlike the UK which has a lot to offer the EU in return for what all parties are seeking – a good deal.

His final comments “I hope the EU is tough with the UK” is a classic case of cutting your nose off to spite your face.

Good job your not on our negotiating team, John

Ken Buck