If we sever our roots with the EU, my view is either we pay the EU an exit fee or make a new trade agreement with them.

We cannot do both, we need that freedom otherwise what is the point of leaving.

I would rather we paid a divorce settlement even if it’s high, but not £50billion, more like £10billion, say.

When our exit fee is paid we must not make fresh trade deals with them at all.

Name withheld