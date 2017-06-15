Two-week bin collection not working

Any one who visits B&Q at Deptford cannot fail to see the queues of cars taking rubbish to the tip.

This endless stream of vehicles is due to the fact that the two-week bin collection is simply not working.

Those without cars will simply let the rubbish mount up and this in turn will just attract rats.

Why the council has done this amazes me.

As for the blue bin. How many people in Sunderland are environmentally friendly?

Not many, I bet.

Householders just want their rubbish removed without the hassle.

Mick, The Pen, Brown