Tragedies on both sides in Ireland

It seems to me that Mr Napier has forgotten what I wrote about McClean and McGuinness.

It’s all well and good for Mr Napier to sprout his comments about McClean, but he has lost the reason behind my comments about McClean and McGuinness in the first place.

I disagree with anyone who turns his back on our national anthem.

Mr Napier didn’t say a word about Martin McGuinness, the main reason why I protested about McClean and his praise for McGuinness.

Put in simple terms McGuinness was a IRA commander who was there on Bloody Sunday armed with a rifle?

Thirteen people were killed on that Sunday by British troops, but absolutely no one has said anything about McGuinness bearing arms, or does Mr Napier think that’s not so important.

Yes, it was tragic that people on a peaceful protest died, but the IRA were there prompting youths to throw bricks and bottles at any British soldiers and if Mr Napier states that peaceful protesters were killed on that day then I agree it was tragic.

However, let me state a few facts, 1,048 British soldiers were killed by the IRA, and as for the Good Friday Agreement McGuinness and his fellow IRA friends did help to start the peace talks with the British government. Do you know why? Because they were promised by the British government they would not be charged for past crimes, which included murder, knee-capping, and the torture of innocent people.

The IRA controlled with fear and suspicion.

I fail to know what Mr Napier was talking about.

Unlike Mr Napier I was on the ground in Northern Ireland – four tours, in fact.

It never fails to astound me when people like McClean praise the very ground McGuinness walks on and his terrorist partners in crime.

Scott Andrews