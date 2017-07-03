There should be more unity in politics

I doubt if any serious-minded Tory will take analysis or advice from a “Holyrood Parliamentary researcher”.

I was in Edinburgh the day before election day and did not meet a single Scot who reflected Nicola Sturgeon’s agressive, obsessional politics.

I am an unshamed Brexiteer whose (very) longtime Tory friend is a Remainer, as are his closest colleagues. We respect in characteristic, conservative fashion, each others thoughtful views.

I am also a Conservative and Unionist supporter so welcome any drawing together of my fellow unionists.

It is inescapable that we can destroy ISIS and its concomitant sympathisers only by acknowledging, in Joe Cox MP’s inspirational declaration that what unites us is more than what disunites us.

George E Brown