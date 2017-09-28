Thanks for your help after Seaham beach collapse

I would like to thank all the kind people who helped me and my wife after I collapsed on the beach near Vane Tempest car park in Seaham on Thursday, September 7.

To the two men, one was Peter, who carried me up the beach to the promenade. The man and his dog who stood in the car park to guide the ambulance in. The man who gave us his umbrella without wanting it back. To all the passers-by for their concern.

To Lizzy and Iveson, the ambulance crew from Teesside, for their wonderful attention before taking me to Sunderland RoyalHospital.

Finally to Rachel and Peter, the lovely couple holidaying from Herefordshire, who phones for the ambulance and stayed with my wife and I, providing comfort and fetching a waterproof covering until the ambulance arrived.

There are some very kind people out there. Thank you very much.

Glyn and Joyce

Sheppard,

Washington