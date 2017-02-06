Thank you Sunderland taxi driver

On the night of February 1 after watching the Tottenham game at the Stadium of Light, I took a wrong turning on the way back to my hotel.

I eventually stopped a taxi and asked the driver to take me there.

The driver said “well, I could do but it would be a lot quicker for you too walk it”.

He gave me very clear directions on how to get back to where I was staying.

He could easily have run me round the city and I would have been none the wiser.

I could not identify this man or which company he worked for but I hope he reads this and knows how grateful I am for his help and honesty.

Vincent Dear