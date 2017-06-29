Thank you from PDSA

On behalf of vet charity, PDSA, which has a busy Pet Hospital in Sunderland, I would like to say a huge thank you to all local players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

We have received fantastic funding support from players this year, which has helped us secure a better future for thousands of pets in Sunderland, as well as providing emergency care and life-saving equipment.

Since January we’ve:

Carried out more than 27,000 emergency operations across the UK, including Sunderland.

Purchased 10 critical items through a National Emergency Equipment Fund to repair or replace old or failing clinical equipment. This has included X-ray machines, ultrasound machines, microscopes and blood pressure monitors.

Hosted Pet First Aid courses, which have equipped hundreds of people with potentially life-saving skills. These have taken place across the UK with many more planned.

Promoted PDSA’s online symptom checker, which has been utilised more than 52,000 times. The free tool has helped owners with queries they have about their pets’ health

Just like people, pets can suddenly fall ill, or sustain an unexpected injury. Whatever the cause, the emergency care we provide is vital.

For some pets, immediate assessment and diagnosis can be the difference between life and death.

PDSA is home to the UK’s busiest pet A&E service, so this funding helps us provide a vital lifeline for pets in need. More than £200million has been raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery for good causes across Great Britain since the lottery launched – an incredible achievement.

On behalf of us here at PDSA and all the pets we treat, thank you.

Nicola Martin,

PDSA Head of Pet

Health & Welfare