Last week I was in Shields shopping centre with my elderly brother when he collapsed.

All panic broke loose and nobody had any idea how to help him.

A lovely lady came to help us, put George in the recovery position, took his pulse and phoned an ambulance.

She stayed with us for 20 minutes until the ambulance came and gave him such comfort.

I only know her name was Edith and she was a nurse.

Thank you so much. I hope you read this as I believe you live in Fulwell.

Mrs McGlocklin

and George