Supporting women in our Armed Forces

This month, SSAFA – the UK’s oldest military charity – is celebrating the centenary of women in our Armed Forces.

The charity, which has been supporting troops and their families for more than 130 years, was there for the first women serving and we’re still there for them now.

This year, we are recognising the vital role that women have played in the military, during two world wars and in recent conflicts.

I have worked alongside some inspirational women in our Armed Forces and I am extremely proud of the work they do.

We rely on their strength and courage to keep us safe and I am proud to be Ambassador of SSAFA, which supports these women and their families.

SSAFA is made up of volunteers who provide practical and emotional support to those currently serving, veterans and their families.

Dame Vera Lynn