Support World Cancer Day

Every day I speak to patients and their families and see the pain, fear and struggle they go through when a bowel cancer diagnosis strikes. That’s why I’m encouraging readers to show their support for World Cancer Day on Saturday, February 4.

Bowel Cancer UK is working with nine other cancer charities to unite everyone in a simple but powerful life changing act – wearing a Unity Band on February 4. By joining forces we will make a bigger impact in transforming the lives of millions affected by cancer.

The Unity Band is made of two parts, knotted together, to represent strength in unity and the power of what can be achieved when people join forces. You can get an exclusive Bowel Cancer UK Unity Band from our online shop for a suggested donation of £2, visit: bowelcanceruk.org.uk/shop

Your support will help us ensure more people have the chance of an early diagnosis.

Deborah Alsina MBE,

CEO, Bowel Cancer UK