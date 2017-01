I, the chairman, fellow directors, and members of Sunderland Volunteer Life Brigade (SVLB) would like to say a great big thank you to all the supermarkets, shops, workingmen’s clubs, and pubs, who very kindly gave the SVLB permission to collect on their premises.

A great big thank you also must go to all the people, who gave so generously throughout the whole of 2016. We all appreciate your kind support, which enables us to go on into the future

Larry Hetherington,

fundraising officer