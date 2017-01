I am writing with regard to the campaign for smear tests and for the age to be lowered from 25 years, because what if there is a family history or a genetic link to cervical cancer.

A cervical smear test could save lives. With not having the test until 25 years means lives are put at risk, leaving children without a mother and family losing them at such a young age.

The Government needs to lower the age for tests to stop the risk of young deaths.

Mrs B Houghton