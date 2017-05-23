Support Breast Cancer Care’s new app

Facing life after breast cancer is a huge challenge

I know only too well that getting off the treatment treadmill can be the most daunting part of breast cancer.

I found it as hard, if not even harder than my diagnosis.

When I finished my hospital treatment, people expected me to celebrate, but instead I was scared about the future.

I became obsessed with my diet, struggled with returning to work, and hated the way I looked.

I wish I had somewhere to turn at that confusing time.

That’s why Breast Cancer Care’s new BECCA app is so vital.

It provides bitesize practical information and lifestyle tips to support women in the same position as I was.

So please, if you know someone struggling after treatment, encourage them to download ‘BECCA’ on the App Store, and make this the day they start to move forward.

Emma Burns,

Breast Cancer Care