Support Bowel Cancer UK charity walk

Bowel Cancer UK and TV presenter Julia Bradbury (pictured) hope you will organise a special five-mile sponsored walk this month to help fundraise for the charity’s vital research and lifes-aving work.

It’s an opportunity to bring people together so that they can show their support for those undergoing treatment, remember loved ones and raise funds to help stop bowel cancer.

There are national Walk Together events happening in London, Edinburgh and Belfast on the same day at the same time – Saturday, September 23 at 11am.

If you can’t make one of these organised walks, you can organise your own Walk Together event somewhere special in your local area. If you are doing your own event, the charity would encourage you to do it anytime this month.

Bowel Cancer UK’s Patron Julia Bradbury says: “Every year, 41,200 people in the UK are diagnosed with bowel cancer, including my mum.

“Luckily it was spotted early when survival rates are higher and she has now recovered from the disease. “Physical activity plays an important part in stacking the odds against a bowel cancer diagnosis and as a keen walker myself, I’m delighted to support Bowel Cancer UK’s Walk Together.”

Bowel cancer is the UK’s second biggest cancer killer, and yet it is treatable and curable especially if diagnosed early.

Nearly everyone diagnosed at the earliest stage will survive bowel cancer.

Sign up to receive a fundraising pack, with everything you need to hold your own memorable walk or to join us for a national Walk Together event on September 23.

Visit: bowelcanceruk.org.uk/walktogether

If you need inspiration on walks in your area, visit The Outdoor Guide: theoutdoorguide.co.uk

Julia Bradbury