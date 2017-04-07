Sunderland not worthy of City of Culture status

I was relaxing and thought about Sunderland being the City of Culture, so I decided to put my thoughts into a letter.

I was wondering if councillors had ever thought of inviting those who decide to come to Sunderland to see for themselves what we have. Or should I say what we do not have.

What I mean by that is we have no libraries and many empty shops.

I’m a person who comes to the reality of things and to me Sunderland is not worth it.

I know many people will disagree with me but I’m just giving an example of how Sunderland is going down the pan.

There has been a building at the green in Southwick for a very long time and some years ago it became a bingo hall and now it has been burnt down, The Savoy.

Edwin Robinson