Sunderland needs leisure facilities centrally

They closed Crowtree Leisure Centre, Seaburn Centre and libraries. Is nothing sacred? What will go next?

Before the Aquatic Centre closed for repairs, my daughter took my granddaughter there regularly.

The last time they went they were told that they couldn’t go in because there was a gala on. They were also closing other swim centres off because of galas.

Some staff suggest Silksworth Leisure Centre but not everyone can get a bus there.

Why should Silksworth have such extensive facilities to the detriment of the city centre?

We should have a swimming pool and other sports facilities in the heart of the city then everyone can reach it by bus.

Other places have such facilities centrally.

It is good planning and suits residents and visitors alike.

A city this size needs a lot more to attract people.

Name withheld