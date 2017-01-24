Sunderland Council Library questionnaire questionable

On visiting my local library, Ryhope, I noticed a form called Phase 2 Library Consultation, being interested in books I duly read this form.

At the back of the form was a questionnaire titled about you. Can someone from Sunderland Council explain to me why the following has got anything to do with reading books – Gender, Age, How Would You Describe Your Sexual Orientation? (Yes you read correctly), Heterosexual, Gay, Bisexual, Lesbian. What Is Your Ethnic Group – White, English, Welsh, Scottish, Irish, Gypsy, Irish traveller? What is your religion? Do you consider yourself to have a disability? Why on God’s earth would the council want to know these things?

More to the point what’s it got to do with reading books? Will someone from Sunderland Council, please, explain this to me because I admit I’m lost.

Scott Andrews