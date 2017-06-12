Stop making excuses

As is the norm after any terrorist atrocity, the Government is quick to point the finger at radicalisation as the main cause.

They would have us believe that the people who carry out these atrocities are poor, weak minded individuals preyed upon by some big bad bogeyman brain washing them in to carrying out mass murder while dieing in the process.

Well, sorry, but I just don’t buy it. I believe that to be radicalised you must first want to be radicalised and it’s time we stopped allowing this to be used as an excuse for these sick twisted animals. The truth is they are pure evil and know exactly what theyre doing.

So, please, let’s stop looking to make excuses for them.

M Mcardle