Speechless over library’s insufficient storage

I often read the Saturday Guardian newspaper in the central library on a Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, March 11, I couldn’t finish what I wanted to read and I asked a member of staff if I could read it on Monday and was told that should be possible.

On Monday I asked another member of staff to obtain the Saturday Guardian but was informed that it had been thrown out as there is insufficient storage in the library.

I was speechless, and I now realise that I will have to get on the Metro to visit the main library in a City of Culture called Newcastle upon Tyne.

John Watson