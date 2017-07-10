Smoking ban has caused problems

So it is 10 years since a law was introduced to ban smoking in public buildings and the majority of us think it was the right thing to do.

Sadly it landed us with other problems.

On lovely sunny days if you decide to pop to your local or a coffee shop with an outdoor seating area, you struggle to find somewhere where you won’t be smoked out.

And smoking shelters where smokers huddle together like society outcasts.

It seems to me that while we have cured one problem we have certainly created another.

M Miles