Smile travels the earth

The news is always full of shocks and sadness, when happiness should be taking the headlines. I give you another recipe:
Smiling is infectious
You catch it like the flu
When someone smiled at me today
I started to smile too.
I passed it round the corner
And someone saw me grin,
When he smiled I realised
I’d passed it on to him.
I thought about the smile
And realised its worth
A single smile like mine
Could travel round the earth.
If you feel a smile begin
Don’t leave it undetected
Let’s start an epidemic quick
And get the world infected.
Jimmy Chambers