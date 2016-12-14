Smile travels the earth

The news is always full of shocks and sadness, when happiness should be taking the headlines. I give you another recipe:

Smiling is infectious

You catch it like the flu

When someone smiled at me today

I started to smile too.

I passed it round the corner

And someone saw me grin,

When he smiled I realised

I’d passed it on to him.

I thought about the smile

And realised its worth

A single smile like mine

Could travel round the earth.

If you feel a smile begin

Don’t leave it undetected

Let’s start an epidemic quick

And get the world infected.

Jimmy Chambers