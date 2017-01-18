Show a wave of support

I would like to give thanks to the hard work put in by the council workers responding to the recent storm surges and high tides at Seaburn.

They were working at 11pm last night and I notice this morning, January 16, the clean-up is still going on.

The sea front is incredibly well used and it is an important job that these workers do in the face of ever increasing government cuts.

The preparations for the storm and measures taken ensured that the public could watch an extreme natural event in safety and businesses were well protected.

Thanks to all involved.

Coun Margaret Beck

via email