Shock and despair by tower block tragedy

I pray to God nothing like the tower block fire in London happens at Lakeside towers, because the access roads around the towers for emergency services and general parking are horrendous

How many times have residents complained.

It’s an accident waiting to happen.

Thomas Spraggon

I was shocked to see the blazing tower in London.

It makes me hope that our tower blocks will be okay if the worst should happen to the apartment blocks that we have in our city.

My heart goes out to those poor people in London who have lost everything.

You cannot imagine it.

Millie Miles