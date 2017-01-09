She was one of the greats

Debbie Reynolds was born on Friday April 1, 1932, in El Paso, United States of America, and will be best remembered as Kathy Selden in the 1952 Holywood movie musical Singing in the Rain alongside the late Gene Kelly.

She appeared in many American movies for over the decades including June Bridge, Two Weeks With Love, Three Little Words, Susan Slept Here, Tender Trap, Meet Me in Las Vegas, Second Time Around, How The West Was Won, Goodbye Charlie, My Six Loves, How Sweet It Is and Sadie and Son.

Sadly, on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, she passed away at the age of 84.

She will be remembered as one of the great original Hollywood movie stars – the icon that is the late Debbie Reynolds.

Terry Christie