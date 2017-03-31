Searching for relatives of Seaman Joe Brooke Ward

I am looking for relatives of Joe Brooke Ward, an Ordinary Seaman who served in the Royal Navy from 1914 to 1920, a bit of a ‘needle in a haystack’ situation.

We know he survived the First World War and more than likely came from the area served because he was Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve with the service number of TZ 11588, the ‘T’ being Tyneside.

Are there any relations of Joe still about? Do you have his medals and service record?

I would be grateful for any information.

Mike Crowe,

RN Shipmates,

mike.crowe1@btinternet.com