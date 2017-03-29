Say goodbye to deadly enemy - the fag

You don’t need to be a hero to save a life, it can be done with just two little words –don’t smoke.

I’ve lost my closest friends and my darling dad to this cruel addiction.

I admit it’s not easy to lick this awful habit for good, but if you don’t want to break the hearts of the ones who love you, give up the fags now and not tomorrow.

If only one person who reads my sincere letter never lights up another cigarette my postage stamp will be the best few pence I’ve ever spent because it will save you from future agony and from departing way before your time.

The first day of giving up is the hardest, but believe you me it’s the most important day of your life.

It gets easier and you will be richer in health and wealth, as well as who live around you.

And now with the new laws coming in, cigarettes are going to shoot up in price. There’s never been a better time to say goodbye to what you think is your friend, when it’s your deadly enemy – the fag.

Jimmy Chambers