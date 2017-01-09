Sad to lose our trees

On a cold morning in December, I took my dog for a walk around the white-ice-frosted pavements, difficult to walk without slipping.

I couldn’t help but notice the area around the giant tree didn’t have any frost. In fact, the giant oak tree had a radius of 22 yards of clear pavement.

I couldn’t help think that trees are an important part of nature, they shelter us from storms, absorb enormous amounts of rain, thus reducing floods. They even produce warmth and nutrients for the ground. My dog and I then walked on further only to find two other huge trees were now gone. I find this so very sad that they will probably become tables and chairs, which will eventually end up in skips somewhere in this, our throwaway world we are living in.

Jimmy Chambers