Rubbish collection cut-backs not working

Surely, the negative cutbacks such as paying off street cleaners, and now charging to have household items removed, is costing us more than it was before.

I have only walked 200 yards where, not only could I have filled a bin bag of filth, including an entire portion of chips strewn on the pavement, when, were my eyes deceiving me or was that a mattress on the opposite path, protruding onto the busy Blue House Lane Road? Jesus said: Pick up your bed and walk. The fly-tippers’ motto: Pick up your bed and throw it on the main road.

I watched the documentary of police catching fly-tippers red handed. How much will it cost to take them to court for them to be let off with a caution? The cost of the police who tracked them for miles and the cost of removal.

And as far as the doggy-bins are concerned, we should rename Blue House Lane to Poo House Lane.

Long ago it was ‘No room at the inn,’ now it’s ‘No room in the bin’.

What next I ask – chicken carcasses discarded to make us not the City of Culture but the City of the Vulture.

Jimmy Chambers