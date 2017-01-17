Response not good enough

Re:Misuse of Disabled Badges in Sunderland

Following the article in the Echo, and Richard Ord’s opinion in the paper on Friday, January 13, I have to say that the comments made by Coun. Michael Mordey leave a lot to be desired and he really does have his head in the clouds with such comments.

His final words were ‘Sunderland has developed a range of tools that are both preventative and enforcing that we believe are appropriate.’

Oh dear another example of Sunderland City Council’s inability to understand the need for diligence in the way they conduct their affairs.

Bryan Reynolds

via email