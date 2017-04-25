Recruitment of Sunderland nurses is good news

It was good to see the Sunderland School of Nursing given the go-ahead to expand its numbers and facilities with the support of Sunderland and South Tyneside Foundation Trusts, Co Durham and Darlington Foundation Trust, North Tees and Hartlepool Foundation Trust and Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals Foundation Trust.

For too many years it has been morally wrong to recruit qualified nurses from poor countries abroad that desperately need such people to improve their own health services.

The Royal College of Nursing has criticised the NHS for relying too heavily on foreign and temporary nursing staff.

Hundreds of the brightest British students are refused places at UK medical schools and last year almost 800 have moved abroad to study medicine.

At the same time hospitals are forced to recruit thousands of foreign doctors and nurses to fill the gap.

Ukip MEP Gerard Batten said: “We are reaping the reward of years in which Governments have failed to invest in home-grown medical talent. Consequently we have had to import doctors, depriving other countries of their own expertise.”

Lord Patel, chairman of the House of Lords NHS Sustainability committee, commented: “It is a farcical situation where the best A-level students are being told they cannot train as doctors in the UK when we are facing major crises in the NHS.”

Today there are many huge multi-national corporations and banking institutions that promote globalisation and the “one world” idea as good for business and bigger profits.

It has created a great and diverse labour force of tens of millions from different cultures, races and languages moving around the world.

In 2009 this resulted in nearly £50million of taxpayers’ money being spent on translating NHS documents and providing interpreters for patients.

This figure is now probably more. It is good to see the health service backing British training and employment for British people. There is nothing wrong with that and I give it my whole hearted support.

Marian Stridiron