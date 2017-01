Regarding the people in pyjamas (Echo, January 7), I agree with everything the readers said and have observed that it is mostly women.

However, I recently saw an old man in Tesco Metro who looked as though he was wearing blue checked pyjama bottoms.

It reminded me of Ashley in Emmerdale who has dementia.

These women going about in their pyjamas in public must have something wrong with them too.

