Price rise at Washington Leisure Centre

With reference to the Leisure Centre at Washington, I wrote to express my dismay that the admission charges have been increased. My weekly visit has increased from £3.70 to £4.10.

Since opening in June 2015,prices have been increased three times, and I cannot see how these rises can be justified on a facility which, in many ways, is not fit for purpose.

The entrance foyer is a cross between a pound shop and a cheap sports equipment shop; the admissions desk is understaffed and can take ages to pass through.

The changing cubicles, which are similar to ‘horse racing starting stalls’ are usually dirty with wet floors and discarded toiletries packaging. The three shower cubicles are normally littered with shampoo bottles and soap wrappers, and the ventilation grids in the ceiling are covered in grime and dust.

The lockers for storing your clothes and shoes are far too small and have never been cleaned, to my knowledge, and are beginning to smell. The lounge area of the sauna and steam room has no heating, let alone a wash basin or toilet, and it is not an area you can relax in.

I have expressed my concerns to the management to no avail. I am a 74-year-old pensioner and always enjoyed my visits to the old leisure centre, but since we have moved to the new centre, I have lost many friends and acquaintances who are unhappy with the facilities on offer and have packed in exercise or gone else where.

As I live near to the Washington Leisure Centre I will stick with it and hope that it improves in the near future.

Mr L A Barber