Political facts and truth first

Bridget Phillipson MP made some pretty bold statements in the Echo on June 29.

Let’s start by looking back to before the election.

Were Labour and the SNP Party going to join forces even though the combined MP count was less than the Tories?

What would that have cost the taxpayer to have a terrorist sympathiser who is illiterate finance wise and the SNP Party pulling strings? Come on, Ms Phillipson, look at the facts.

One more thing, the Tories are being blamed for causing the Grenfell Tower tragedy, well the facts are they were built during a Labour government and the refurbishment carried out in 2006.

Facts and truth always.

John Carden