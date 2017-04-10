Poem: Welcome to the world

Welcome to the world

Sorry it’s a mess

We seem to have some people

Who couldn’t care less

They think that it’s ok

To drop their rubbish here

As if there is some magic trick

To make it disappear

We have a lot of rubbish bins

They come in every hue

They seem to find it very hard

To work out what to do

There are concerns for Health and Safety

For kids and dogs and cats

If we carry on like this

The place will fill with rats

We have rubbish collectors

Who do the job so well

I really couldn’t do it

And that’s not just the smell

It seems that the authorities

Just don’t know what to do

When faced with all these people

Who haven’t got a clue

So welcome to the world

Sorry it’s a mess

It just we have some people

Who couldn’t care less

Lisa Wright