Poem: Welcome to the world

Welcome to the world
Sorry it’s a mess
We seem to have some people
Who couldn’t care less
They think that it’s ok
To drop their rubbish here
As if there is some magic trick
To make it disappear
We have a lot of rubbish bins
They come in every hue
They seem to find it very hard
To work out what to do
There are concerns for Health and Safety
For kids and dogs and cats
If we carry on like this
The place will fill with rats
We have rubbish collectors
Who do the job so well
I really couldn’t do it
And that’s not just the smell
It seems that the authorities
Just don’t know what to do
When faced with all these people
Who haven’t got a clue
So welcome to the world
Sorry it’s a mess
It just we have some people
Who couldn’t care less
Lisa Wright