Peter was a true icon

Peter Vaughan was born on Wednesday, April 4, 1923, in Wem, Shropshire.

He will be best remembered as the infamous Harry Grout in the BBC comedy series Porridge, alongside the late Ronnie Barker, Richard Beckinsale and Fulton Mackay, also as Felix Hutchinson in the serial drama Our Friends In The North, set in Newcastle and the brainchild of Peter Flannery. The role gained Peter a best actor nomination at the 1997 British Academy Television Awards.

He also appeared in British films and television shows including The Saint with Roger Moore, Village of the Damned, Smokescreen, The Punch and Judy Man opposite Sylvia Syms and the late Tony Hancock, The Gold Robbers, Heartbeat, Sapphire, Time Bandits, Citizen Smith, Chancer, Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased), Coronation Street and Games of Thrones to name but a few.

Sadly, on Tuesday, December 6, 2016, he passed away at the grand old age of 93 in Mannings Heath, West Sussex. There are many wonderful memories of this great British actor and icon Peter Vaughan.

Terry Christie