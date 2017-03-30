Peace and love will win against terrorism

As I leave by train for Birmingham, I am determined not to be cowed by the wicked lunacy of criminal terrorists; I am sure no one of goodwill will be cowed by an egregious act of violence.

On Wednesday, just three hours before the Westminster atrocity, I was having coffee with a truly Ecumenical Anglican Priest and a learned Muslim Imam, Mohammed. The Imam is one of the most friendly, intelligent leaders I know.

The barbaric assault upon Westminster was not in the name of any of his pastorate, nor will Mohammed and I allow hateful folk to weaken our resolve to bring peace in our time.

The criminal act of one bigot, consumed by hate, will never destroy our commitment to, or the warm friendship of, those who are seekers of peace and love.

George E Brown