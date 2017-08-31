Parents warned to watch out for asthma symptoms

The school summer holiday are coming to an end, and now that children are heading back to school it’s important that parents of children with asthma keep an eye out for the early warning signs of an asthma attack.

Children are at a much greater risk of having an asthma attack when they’re back at school, partly due to exposure to triggers such as cold and flu viruses.

In fact, the latest hospital admissions data showed children were 1.7 times more likely to be rushed to hospital following an asthma attack in September than in August.

Every 10 seconds someone has a potentially life-threatening asthma attack in the UK, and three people die from asthma every day, so it’s important for parents to spot the signs of an asthma attack early.

You should book an urgent appointment with the GP or asthma nurse if your child is: using their reliever inhaler (usually blue) more than three times a week; coughing or wheezing at night; feeling out of breath and struggling to keep up with their friends.

Parents who have any concerns about their child’s asthma can speak to our expert nurses by calling the Asthma UK Helpline on 0300 222 5800 (Mon-Fri: 9am-5pm), and can find more information on how to protect their child when they’re back in school this August by visiting https://www.asthma.org.uk/back-to-school

