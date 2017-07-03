Our police forces need further funding

On June 23 Radio 4’s Today programme featured a statement by West Midlands Chief Constable Dave Thompson.

He mentioned counter-terrorist measures diverting money away from general law enforcement, resulting in significant funding risks.

Terrorists are secretive and we need specialist task forces to detect potential attacks.

Obviously this takes money.

However, it should not be at the expense of ordinary policing in our villages, towns, cities and rural areas.

Some of our towns and cities are over-run by addicts.

You can smell cannabis leeching from many street houses as you pass by and see drug deals taking place openly.

They don’t even hide now, they are blatant.

And the drink problem already appears to be both out of hand and growing.

Corner shops obviously feel they can only survive now if they have a drinks licence.

But they don’t only attract customers popping in for the odd bottle or can.

They also appear to be the shop of choice for drunks and alcoholics (some of whom can’t even wait to get home before they start drinking again), and gangs of rowdy teenagers.

This alcohol “topping-up” happens all day too, not just in the evenings.

I suspect many wouldn’t be served if they went to a supermarket.

Some are intimidating at best; others are aggressive, arguments regularly breaking out in the street.

And, as a resident, reporting any antisocial behaviour is a minefield.

Police now don’t seem to deal with rowdy groups of drinkers in our parks or on the beach, nor with noisy neighbours.

I remember when we had foot and car patrols randomly visible.

The police need funding for major crimes such as terrorism, but also for issues, small in comparison, that cause problems for people on a day-to-day basis.

Name withheld