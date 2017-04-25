No confidence if voting Conservative

D Thompson (April 20th) stated Labour had taken his vote for granted by dismissing his right to be represented by Westminster rather than the unelected EU.

Mr Thompson talked about his fear that Labour will attempt to overturn the vote to leave Europe.

Unfortunately, he didn’t provide any evidence on why he felt this mistrust and I can’t find any evidence either.

It’s common knowledge that Labour voted, with the Prime Minister, on Article 50 and that fact alone makes Mr Thompson’s comment that “Labour were ignoring the vote on Brexit and pulling together to obstruct the people’s mandate” rather ridiculous.

Mr Thompson can rest assured that the Labour Party is committed to withdraw from the EU. However, that’s not the end of the story, it’s only the beginning.

The real work starts when our democratic sovereignty allows the opposition to question the Tory UK negotiators on progress being made. These discussions will decide whether Britain comes off better or worse.

I’m concerned our three MPs will have their work cut out trying to get a fair deal for Sunderland if Mrs May goes for the hard Brexit.

Quite frankly, I have no confidence in these people who have shown how inadequate they are at running our economy.

The Chancellor is still borrowing over £50billion a year and has threatened more hardship on struggling families by increasing VAT, income tax and national insurance if the Tories win the next election. Our NHS, education and public services have been ravaged.

Voting for the Tories in the would be similar to a turkey voting for Christmas.

W Quinn