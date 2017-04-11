New help for Asthma sufferers

I am writing to invite anyone with asthma to take part in an innovative new digital health project pilot that aims to reduce their risk of suffering asthma attacks.

Asthma UK’s 12-week Asthma Support Programme, funded by a Department of Health Innovation Challenge Fund grant, will provide people with remote and virtual support from a team of specialist asthma nurses and psychologists, who specialise in behavioural change, to reduce their chance of having an asthma attack.

Upon signing up for the pilot, people with asthma will receive personalised digital support that is easily and conveniently available wherever they are, via their smartphones.

The initial pilot will involve 30 people with asthma, who have had an asthma attack in the last year, are aged between 18 and 67, live in England and have a smartphone.

After the initial pilot, a further 320 people will be recruited to join a second phase from autumn 2017.

The impact of the pilot in improving asthma control and reducing the risk of asthma attacks will then be evaluated.

Anyone who is interested in taking part in the 12-week Asthma Support Programme pilot can find out more and sign up at www.asthma.org.uk/asthma-support-programme

Michael Clarke,

Director of Advice and Content,

Asthma UK