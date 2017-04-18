Mystery of second world war water tanks

In conversation the topic was what we had to protect us during the war in the town.

We know about the smoke screen men, the balloon barrage, all covering the shipyards, factories, and the railways, but the mystery was how and where were the static water tanks located.

I know for a fact that the main one I remember was at the bottom of Hadleigh Road joining Hylton Road (houses now). The other one mentioned was the one on the so-called Diamond Hall field. Apparently they were placed for the firefighters where the water supply was very low.

It would be of interest if someone had the knowledge of the size and locations or any other details about the static water tanks.

Alan Winter