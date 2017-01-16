My thanks to lady leaders

I am very happy we now have a lady in office as our Prime Minister and Theresa May is doing a good job in such difficult times we are facing.

We have only had one previous female Prime Minister as everyone knows, Margaret Thatcher, who many of us hated for closing our famous norther eastern industries. Yet did you know, Margaret Thatcher has been confirmed as the second greatest Prime Minister in history. So I’ve changed from hating the things this lady did, to realising all the lives saved by closing death trap coal mines and introducing a cleaner environment to live in. I bow to the fact that women have much more compassion for others and more patience than us men folk.

Wouldn’t it be great to have a future lady Labour Prime Minister. We have a very worthy lady, Sharon Hodgson MP, Labour Member of Parliament for Washington and Sunderland West constituency. Lady Thatcher was named the Iron Lady, whereas Sharon will be our Diamond Lady.

Jimmy Chambers,

Washington