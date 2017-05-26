More must be done for our security

In the wake of the latest savage bloody terrorist attack to hit our country I feel that, like it or not, the security services have serious questions to answer regarding their failure to protect the great British public.

Just like all of the recent terrorist atrocities we learn that this sick, callous, extremist murdering scumbag was yet another individual known to have links to terrorist groups.

Why then was he allowed to roam free, not just here in Britain, but to travel back and forth to Libya, a country known as a hot bed for terrorist activities, ie recruitment and training.

I’m sure the British public will agree that anyone known to have any involvement in terrorism, no matter how tenuous, ought to be arrested and either locked away or deported so that they are unable to hurt maim or kill any innocent people.

It’s time the gloves came off and we put the safety of the public before the worry of hurting peoples feelings.

M McArdle

via email