Mrs May and the Archbishop of York show a misplaced sense of proportions in their criticism of Cadbury for downplaying Easter in the marketing of Creme Eggs.

After all, the manufacturer’s founder John Cadbury was a Quaker, who didn’t celebrate Easter and would likely be more concerned at the substitution by the firm’s new USAnian owners Mondalez of cheap ingredients in place of the traditional Dairy Milk Chocolate recipe previously used for the eggs.

John Hein