Make them pay up

I was amazed at the report about the outstanding amount of unpaid council tax.

This huge sum of money could be used to bring Sunderland up to standard.

Can’t they try bringing the bailiffs in to recover some of the money? How many of these people are spending cash on cigarettes, alcohol, Lottery tickets, betting, scratch cards, bingo, holidays and takeaway food, while the rest of us make sacrifices to pay the council tax?

If they have a car that could be sold to pay the debt and they can walk and uses buses.

Name withheld