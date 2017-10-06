Letter of the week: 'Why are Sunderland's toilets going out of fashion?'

Six months ago Sunderland’s gents toilets in The Bridges had 10 cubicles in them.

There are now only six. They demolished three cubicles to provide an invalid toilet (saves on water rates?).

Why have the toilets been downsized? Has half of Sunderland’s population perished since last year, or emigrated perhaps?

Have women stopped giving birth in Sunderland?

Perchance people have decided that it is unfashionable to use a public loo?

Sunderland’s Central railway station has no loo in it at all, yet it is used by two million people annually, and two million people are expected to attend the tall ships race.

History alleges that Marie-Antoinette once said “If the starving have no bread then let them eat cake”. It seems to me that the authorities in Sunderland are saying to the great British public, “If there are insufficient conveniences then let them (the public) use the gutter”.

R Tomlinson,

Seaham.