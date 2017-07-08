Letter of the week: Time for 'national best' Sunderland Eye Infirmary to find a new home

These columns carry many a letter calling for this and that in our city.

Most are unrealistic with no idea where the money will come from.

However, I want to indulge in this Sunderland pastime of "why can’t we have" but hope my suggestion is a little more realistic and maybe implemented before my time is up.

The city has few exemplars to promote but there is one continuously overlooked.

Sunderland Eye Infirmary is a national best.

Along with Moorfield’s Eye Hospital it’s the best of the NHS.

A good example of medical specialisms that cannot be replicated in every place.

It’s a regional asset and brings in patients and top specialists from all over the North.

Built in the 1930s, isn’t it time for an iconic modern new facility conveniently sited on the Vaux site alongside our communications network?

Leslie Scott