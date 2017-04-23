Letter of the week: Sunderland should be renamed Litterland after start of fortnightly bin collections

And the prize for city of culture goes to – Litterland – sorry Sunderland. But again I may be right as now that our council in its infinite wisdom has decided to collect household rubbish every two weeks instead of weekly.

I don’t recall any consultation to the taxpayers, don’t suppose there will be any follow up review in three months time.

What I do expect is more litter dumped all over the city. We already have a litter and dumping problem, which will only be exacerbated by this decision.

The usual excuses used will be it will save a lorry driving around polluting the atmosphere, the money saved can be used for other essential services, we have to save money (probably to pay for the iconic bridge to nowhere or another car park on the Vaux site).

What it will mean is that a number of people will be losing their jobs and the litter and dumping problem in the city will get worse than it is.

This will bring more problems.

Towns and cities that have gone down this route have noticed an increase in risk to health caused by rotting food waste.

This is also associated with noxious smells, disease and an increased rodent and insect problem.

Health and safety officials have also had complaints from binmen about the weight of the wheelie bins they have to move because people are cramming in as much as they can.

Sunderland Council has an obligation to the people of Sunderland to maintain a clean environment.

I just hope the budget for environmental health and pest control have not been cut.

Ray Craig