The £2million cash boost for the city’s cultural campaign is an absolute waste of money.

It’s like opening a shop.with no stock and a scribbled sign above the door.

The whole city is a neglected. To quote The Smiths (or Morrissey, either or) it’s a seaside town they forget to tear down.

This push for city of culture is premature. You can walk the city centre in five minutes flat. There is nothing to see or do no matter what the ‘See it, do it banners say’. Put the money to

better use.

Steveo Sunderland,

via Facebook.